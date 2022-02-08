Karnataka Hijab Row: Opposition targets BJP as controversy escalates; check who said what

Karnataka minister BC Nagesh today alleged that the SDPI-backed Campus Front of India is behind the controversy.

The Karnataka High Court today appealed to the students and people to maintain peace and tranquillity as the hijab row escalated in parts of the state. Meanwhile, state chief minister BS Bommai today ordered the closure of schools/colleges for three days. Meanwhile, the opposition leaders raised the issue in the Lok Sabha as well as on social media platforms. Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra, Higher Education Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN and Primary Education minister B Nagesh held a meeting to discuss the hijab controversy today.

Nagesh today alleged that the SDPI-backed Campus Front of India is behind the controversy. “Complete details will be known after investigation. Law and order must be maintained in the state,” he said.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that all students must follow the dress code prescribed by the schools/administration. “Law and order must be maintained in the State. We need to see who are these people instigating the students,” said Joshi.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident while criticising the BJP government. “I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight. This is a grave violation of the Constitution’s Articles 15, 19 & 21 which is being committed in Karnataka. I condemn this decision of Karnataka’s BJP government,” said Owaisi.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the incident should be condemned unequivocally. “Indoctrinated young minds harassing a woman is not what Hindu, Hindutva, Hinduism is about. In a country where a nation prays to goddesses and holds the colour saffron sacred, should not allow misuse of our sacred colour or our faith to bully/harass. Has to be condemned unequivocally,” said Chaturvedi.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah alleged that hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed. “How brave these men are & how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed & normalised in India today. We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish & exclude people for it,” said Abdullah.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the issue is highly concerning. “The issue around Hijab & Kesari is highly concerning & leading to tussle among students. Schools & Colleges are turning into a battlefield. Police have become mute spectators without taking action against those causing trouble. Parents are anxious about this. Hijab-Kesari issue could have been resolved harmoniously at the local level. BJP, which politicized the issue, is now clueless on how to control the situation. Students are suffering because of BJP’s ulterior political motives. It is unfortunate that those responsible for resolving the issues are instigating students to make it worse. It is unfortunate that those responsible for resolving the issues are instigating students to make it worse. BJP Education minister BC Nagesh and Home minister Araga Jnanendra should take complete responsibility for the instigation,” said Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets.

Earlier during the day, opposition parties including the Congress, DMK, IUML, CPM, CPI, VCK, MDMK, and JMM staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on hijab row.