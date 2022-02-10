Hijab row live updates: Karnataka HC to hear case today, minister says saffron flag at Red Fort one day

Live

A full bench of Karnataka High Court will hear the pleas challenging the ban on the headscarf while protests in support of the religious practice broke out in some more states. As the BJP and the Congress traded fresh barbs over the hijab controversy, a single judge of the Karnataka High Court observed there were constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law and referred the matter to its Chief Justice.

A day after tension gripped some educational institutions in the state following a face-off between Hijab-wearing girls and boys wearing saffron scarves, the Karnataka Cabinet, which met before the High Court order came in, decided to wait for its verdict before taking any further decision on the dress code. Meanwhile, calm prevailed on Wednesday in the educational situations ordered to be closed down after the controversy over hijab row took a violent turn.

Live Updates