Karnataka Hijab Row High Court Verdict Live Updates: HC upholds hijab ban by Karnataka colleges

Karnataka Hijab Row Live Updates, Karnataka High Court Hijab Row Verdict Live Updates: The full bench of the Karnataka High Court, which concluded its hearing in the Hijab case, today upheld the order restricting students from wearing any religious cloths inside educational institutions’ premises. The High Court noted that wearing Hijab is not essential to Islam and also noted that the state government has power to issue an order in this regard. Ahead of the verdict, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were imposed in parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The demand by a section of girls in an Udupi pre-university college to wear Hijab inside their classrooms erupted into a major row after some Hindu students turned up in saffron shawls with the issue spreading to other parts of the state, even as the government insisted on a uniform norm.
According to the lawyers appearing for the petitioner girls from Udupi district, the matter pertaining to Hijab case has been listed for today as serial No. 1 and the court may spell out the operative part of the verdict from 10.30 am onwards. The full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted on February 9 on a petition filed by girls from Udupi who prayed that they should be allowed to wear Hijab even inside the classroom along with the school uniform as it was part of their faith. On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves. This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.
Karnataka Hijab Row High Court Verdict Live: “The way, hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some ‘unseen hands’ are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony,” Karnataka High Court in its order.
“We are dismayed as to how all of a sudden that too in the middle of the academic term the issue of hijab is generated and blown out of proportion by the powers that be….,” Karnataka High Court in its order.
Karnataka Hijab Row High Court Verdict Live: “Institutional discipline prevails over individual choice. The judgment marks a paradigm shift in the interpretation of Article 25 of the constitution…Karnataka High Courts upholds hijab ban | It restates the position of law as held by SC in Sabarimala (case) by saying that what is essentially religious is not sufficient but what is required to be shown is essential to religion,” says Karnataka Attorney General, Prabuling Navadki.
Karnataka Hijab Row High Court Verdict Live: Prescription of school uniform is a reasonable restriction which student could not object to, Karnataka High Court said while pronouncing judgment in Hijab row case.
Karnataka Hijab Row High Court Verdict Live: “I welcome the Court's decision. I appeal to everyone that the state and country has to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of HC. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united,” said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Karnataka Hijab Row High Court Verdict Live: HC says wearing hijab not essential to Islam, upholds government order regarding dress code.
Karnataka Hijab Row High Court Verdict Breaking Live: Hijab ban by Karnataka colleges upheld by Karnataka High Court
1. Wearing of hijab my Muslim women not part of essential religious practice under Islam.
2. Prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction which Students cannot be object.
3. Government has power to issue GO.
Karnataka Hijab Row High Court Verdict Live Updates : CJI says court considered three questions and answers
“We have formulated few questions and have answered: CJ Ritu Raj Awasthi
1. Whether wearing hijab is essential religious practice under Islam?
2. Whether wearing hijab is essential religious practice under Islam, freedom of expression and right to privacy?
3. Whether Government Order of February 5 was issued without application of mind and manifestly arbitrary?”: CJI
Karnataka Hijab Ban Live Updates: Bench assembles, verdict shortly
Karnataka Hijab Ban Live Updates: Security tightened outside the residence of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. HC to deliver judgment at 10.30 am today on petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in education institutions.
Section 144 Prohibitory Orders have been imposed in Bangalore City and many parts of Karnataka till March 21 in view of the Karnataka Hijab Row judgment from Karnataka High Court.
Karnataka Hijab News Today Live: High Court had reserved its verdict, pronouncement today.