Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict today

The Supreme Court on Thursday is slated to pronounce its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the March 15 Karnataka High Court order upholding the Karnataka government’s decision to ban wearing hijab in educational institutions. The petitions were moved by a group of Muslim students in Udupi.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will pass the order at 10:30 am today after the top court reserved its judgement on the matter on September 22, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read | Can right to practice religion be taken to school having prescribed uniform, asks SC

Earlier, the HC had upheld the Karnataka government’s February 5 order to ban hijab inside classrooms in government colleges, holding that the act doesn’t fall under the essential religious practice as prescribed in Islam. The Karnataka government, while banning the practice, said that the students should adhere to their respective uniform codes as directed by the college management.

Challenging the HC order, the students moved the apex court and argued that the ban was violative of several Fundamental Rights, including the ‘freedom of expression’ under Article 19(1)(a) and ‘right to conscience’ under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The HC order came amid a huge row in Karnataka’s educational institutions where several students wearing saffron shawls turned up for their classes in a bid to protest those wanting to wear hijab.

Also Read | Mangalore University: Students in Hijab sent back home; Watch Here

The Karnataka government, denying that the ban was placed to target a particular community, argued before the SC that the row over hijab in educational institutions was not “spontaneous” in nature, but “part of a larger conspiracy.” The counsel for the Karnataka government also pointed out the examples of Turkey and France, where there was a prohibition on wearing hijab. “But in both these situations, when a woman does not wear a hijab, she does not become less Islamic,” Advocate General of Karnataka, Prabhiling Navadgi told SC, as reported by the Indian Express.