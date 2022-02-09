Karnataka Hijab ban: High Court refuses interim relief to petitioner, refers case to larger bench

Representing the petitioners, advocate Devdutt Kamat urged the court to pass an interim order and allow the students to follow their faith and go back to school.

The single-judge bench of Karnataka High Court today referred the Hijab case to a larger bench while refusing to pass an interim order. After considering the submission of the petitioner and the state, Justice Krishna Dixit said that the matter gives rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in the light of some aspect of personal law. Justice Dixit also observed that any interim relief will only be considered by the larger bench.

“Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of Chief Justice to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter…Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of a larger bench that may be constituted by the Chief Justice in his discretion,” noted Justice Dixit in his order.

Representing the petitioners, advocate Devdutt Kamat urged the court to pass an interim order and allow the students to follow their faith and go back to school. “Lordship may say that all the questions be kept open, prima facie, since the students were going to the colleges, keeping all questions open, let the students study for the next two months. Kindly make some arrangements for an interim order,” he said.

The Karnataka government, on the other hand, submitted in court that students should not wear religious symbols in educational institutions and that children must attend the class adhering to the dress code prescribed by the college.

Earlier yesterday, the petitioner had informed the court that wearing a hijab has been mandated for Muslim women by Quran. Kamat had also submitted that wearing of hijab is protected by the right to expression under Article 19(1)(a) and can be restricted only on grounds under Article 19(6). He also contended that wearing a hijab is a facet of the right to privacy recognised as part of Article 21 by the Puttaswamy judgment of the Supreme Court.

The case is related to some Karnataka colleges banning entry of students wearing Hijab in the school/college premises.