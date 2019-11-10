Karnataka High Court to get five more judges

By: |
Published: November 10, 2019 6:43:54 PM

The Governor will administer them the oath of office at a solemn ceremony in which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J C Madhuswamy are scheduled to participate, the release said.

The additional judges are NeranahalliSrinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar and Pradeep Singh Yerur, said an official press release here.

Karnataka High Court will get five additional judges on Monday when they will be sworn in by the state Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

The additional judges are NeranahalliSrinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar and Pradeep Singh Yerur, said an official press release here.

The Governor will administer them the oath of office at a solemn ceremony in which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J C Madhuswamy are scheduled to participate, the release said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Karnataka High Court to get five more judges
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra stalemate: BJP goes into huddle, a day after governor’s invitation to form government
2Air Pollution: Air quality in Delhi NCR remains poor
3Milad-Un-Nabi: PM Narendra Modi extends greetings