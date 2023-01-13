Karnataka High Court orders status quo on reservations to communities

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed an interim order to maintain status quo on reservations provided to Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities by the BJP government in the state, reported The Indian Express.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice PB Varale passed the interim order and ordered to maintain the status quo. The matter is listed for January 30.

The order stated the new reservation categories announced by the state government – 2C for Vokkaligas and 2D for Lingayats – will be subject to judicial scrutiny, and that reservation offered to different groups will be according to a notification issued by the government in March 2002. In the recently concluded Assembly session in Belagavi, the BJP government had announced the creation of the two new categories, ahead of the upcoming Karnataka elections that are scheduled in May.

The Panchamasali caste of Lingayats has been demanding inclusion in the 2A category.

The interim order was in connection with a Public Interest Litigation filed by Bengaluru resident D G Raghavendra, who sought directions from the court against granting reservation to the Lingayat sub-sect. It also challenged the interim report submitted to the government by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which has recommended the inclusion of Panchamashali caste in the 2A Category. However, such a demand was rejected by the Commission in 2000 itself, reported PTI.

The State has four categories of OBC: 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B based on the economic, social and educational status. While 2A are the most backward, 2B are moderate, and little above them are 3A and 3B. The communities get preferential treatment in jobs and educational institutions based on these categories.

The BJP government decided to do away with the 3A and 3B categories based on the recommendations of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes., and two dominant and politically influential communities of the state– Vokkaliga and Panchamasalis — which are in 3A and 3B category, have been demanding reservations under 2A status.

The government decided to create two new categories of 2C and 2D. Those who are presently 3A and 3B would now find place in 2C and 2D.

(With PTI inputs)