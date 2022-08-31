Karnataka High Court allows Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Hubbali Idgah ground

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered status quo on the Ganesh celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru, the Karnataka High Court, in a late night hearing on Tuesday, upheld the local authorities’ decision to hold Ganesh Chaturthi at the Idgah ground at Hubbali Dharwad region.

Citing that the ground belongs to the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation, the single bench of the Karnataka HC gave its nod, a day ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi. Justice Ashok S Kinagai started hearing the petitioner Anjuman-e-Islam at 10 pm, and, subsequently passed an order in favour of the respondent (Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation).

“It is not in dispute that property belongs to the respondent. Petitioner is admitted the title of respondent. From the perusal of the judgment (in a title suit), it is clear that respondent is owner of the property. The petitioner is the licencee and permitted to use (the land) only on two occasions,” the Dharwad bench said in its order.

The celebrations at the Rani Chennamma Maidan will be held for three days, as per the direction issued by the Municipal Corporation. After the HC’s clearance, preparations at the Maidan are in full swing, with the Ganesh idol being installed on Wednesday morning.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgement, the Karnataka HC said that a similar dispute was non-existent in the Hubbali case. Hence, the apex court order in the Bengaluru case will not be applicable, said Justice Kinagi.

The corporation can choose “to do whatever it considers appropriate” since the ground belonged to them, the judge further stated, while adding that even Ramzan and Bakri Id celebrations held at the ground cannot be interfered with. The court. while dismissing parallels drawn by the petitioners from the Bengaluru Idgah case, held that the place in question is being used for daily activities, and it is not designated as a place of worship.