Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy hints JD(S) may help BJP if it fails to muster enough seats in bypolls

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has dropped hints that his party may extend support to the BJP if it fails to win enough seats in the December 5 Assembly bypolls to go past the halfway mark in the Legislative Assembly. The bypolls are being held to 15 of the 17 seats that fell vacant after then ruling Congress and JD(S) resigned from the House.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Kumaraswamy cited the new political equation evolving in Maharashtra where the Congress and Shiv Sena are likely to form the government. He said his own party is not averse to shoring up the ruling BJP in Karnataka. He asserted that the JD(S) should not be criticised for abandoning its secular credentials and allying with the BJP.

“What does Congress have to say about developments in Maharashtra? Everybody knows that the Shiv Sena has held a harder position on Hindutva than the BJP. Now they are talking of allying with such an ideology and they are pointing fingers in Karnataka at my party and accusing us of moving closer to the communal BJP,” the IE report said while quoting Kumaraswamy.

“Congress leader Siddaramaiah keeps calling the BJP and its allies communal but what is happening in Maharashtra now?” he asked.

The effective strength of the 224-member Legislative assembly is 207. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 105 seats and it enjoys the majority. It has also the support of one independent MLA. Since the bypolls are being held to 15 of the 17 seats, the Assembly’s effective strength will increase to 222. A political party or an alliance will need the support of 112 MLAs to claim majority. The BJP which enjoys the support of 106 MLAs, needs to win at least six seats to remain in the power.

Kumaraswamy noted that all political parties do whatever is beneficial for themselves.

“Today all parties are involved in opportunistic politics. They do whatever is beneficial for their party. There is no need to criticise the JD(S), and before criticising the JD(S), they need to look at their own actions. In Karnataka the JD(S) at this time is not allied with any party. We are equidistant from both the national parties,” he said.

In 2006, the JD(S) had formed the government with the BJP in Karnataka under the leadership of Kumaraswamy. The government collapsed 20 months later after the JD(S) quit the alliance.

In the last year’s election, Congress had extended an unconditional support to the JD(S) to form the government. The coalition government, however, collapsed a year later after 17 MLAs from the ruling dispensation resigned from the House, enabling the BJP to gain majority in the House. The party form the government under BS Yediyurappa’s leadership. The resignations necessitated the Election Commission to hold fresh elections.

Meanwhile, a total of 248 candidates including those belonging to the Congress, JD(S) and ruling BJP have filed their nominations for December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly seats. While 56 candidates are from national parties, 17 from state parties, 47 from registered unrecognised parties, and 128 are independents.

Polling will take place on December 5 and counting of votes will take place on December 9.