Karnataka HC sets aside lower court order which directed Twitter to block Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of a lower court that had asked Twitter to temporarily block two Twitter handles associated with the Congress party over copyright violations, Bar and Bench reported.

A commercial court in Bengaluru on Monday directed Twitter that the handles of Congress (@INCIndia) and Bharat Jodo Yatra (@BharatJodo) should be temporarily blocked, and three links on Twitter should be removed from platform, based in a suit filed by MRT Music claiming that both accounts had used music from Kannada film KGF-Chapter 2, without seeking permission.

The division bench of the High Court comprising of Justices G Narendar and PN Desai said the Congress must remove the infringing tweets from all its social media platforms.

“Shutting out…it is punitive. You direct them to preserve the evidence, that is fine,” the Court remarked, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

“As of now the order is set aside, subject to their undertaking. Other interim applications will be reconsidered. We are not cutting it out,” the Karnataka HC said.

The complaint that alleged copyright was filed by M Naveen Kumar who manages MRT Music. On November 4, an FIR was registered at the Yashwanthpur police station in Bengaluru, which named Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

It alleged that Bharat Jodo Yatra convener Ramesh had posted on his Twitter accounts two videos of the Yatra, where the songs from the film were used.