  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020 Live Counting of votes for 5728 Gram Panchayats to begin at 8AM

Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020 Live: Counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats to begin at 8AM

By: |
Updated: December 30, 2020 7:03 am

Karnataka Local body Election Results, Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The Commission had used ballot papers for election except for one district, Bidar - where it used EVMs.

Karnataka Local Body Election 2020 Vote Counting Live, Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020 LiveThe results of gram panchayat elections will be declared today. (PTI)

Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats that went to polls last week will begin shortly. The trends and results will be available on the official website of the State Election Commission. The Commission had used ballot papers for election except for one district, Bidar – where it used EVMs. The trends will start coming as soon as counting commences but results are likely to be clear only by end of the day.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Election 2020: Results for 5,728 panchayats today – All you need to know

Last month, the Commission announced elections for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in two phases, December 22 and 27. Candidates for 8,074 seats have already been elected unopposed. In the first phase, elections were held for 43,238 seats while the second phase covered 39,378 seats. A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray for the elections to Gram Panchayats.

Follow our Live Coverage of Gram Panchayat Results 

 

Read More

Live Blog

Karnataka Local body Election Results 2020 Live: 2020 Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results, Karnataka Election Vote Counting Live

Highlights

    In Karnataka, there are 6,004 gram panchayats but the elections were announced only for 5,762. The elections for other 242 panchayats could not be announced due to various reasons, like court cases and non-completion of current term. The Commission has conducted the Gram Panchayat polls using ballot papers except for Bidar district where it has used EVMs. The commission says 2.94 lakh people were eligible to cast their vote in the elections to Gram Panchayats.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Harassing those against BJP seems to be ED’s ‘national duty’: Sanjay Raut
    2Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election 2020: Results tomorrow, counting of votes to begin at 8 am
    3Suvendu Adhikari dares TMC to hold a big public meeting at Nandigram