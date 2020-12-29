  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election 2020: Results tomorrow, counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Updated: Dec 29, 2020 7:36 PM

Vote Counting for Karnataka Local Body Election 2020: The results will be available on the official website of the state election commission — karsec.gov.in and ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in. The polling for these panchayat seats had taken place in two phases, December 22 and 27.

Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election 2020, Karnataka Local Body Election Voting 2020The BJP, Congress and JD-S are the three dominant parties in Karnataka.

In the first phase of polling, about 80 per cent voter turnout was recorded while this number went up slightly to 80.71 per cent in the second phase. The first phase of polling covered over 3,000 gram panchayats in 117 taluks while in the second phase, voting had taken place for 2,709 panchayats in 109 Taluks. In both phases, 2,22,814 candidates tried their luck for 72616 seats spread across 5728 villages. Nearly 8100 candidates have already been elected unopposed.

The election for gram panchayats was announced on November 30. Announcing the poll schedule, State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju had said that the decision to conduct polls in two phases was taken due to the coronavirus situation. There are 6,004 gram panchayats in the state but the elections were announced only for 5,762. The elections for other 242 panchayats could not be announced due to various reasons. The Commission informed that it conducted the polls using ballot papers except for Bidar district where it used EVMs.

As per commission, 2.94 lakh people were eligible to cast their vote in the elections.

