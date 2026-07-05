The Karnataka government will invest Rs 70 crore to repair damaged footpaths across Bengaluru as part of its citywide “Safe Footpath Campaign”, even as the newly formed city corporations prepare to execute budgets worth over Rs 20,000 crore collectively this financial year. The announcement was made by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who said the initiative aims to improve walkability and reclaim public spaces for pedestrians.

Rs 70 crore earmarked for footpath upgrades

According to the Karnataka Minister, the government has allocated Rs 70 crore to repair and restore damaged footpaths after launching a large-scale drive to remove encroachments from major roads across the city. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said in a post on X that authorities have already reclaimed more than 200 km of footpaths along arterial and sub-arterial roads across Bengaluru’s five newly created city corporations in the past three days.

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said that the government will bring a new footpath policy to ensure clear pedestrian access and impose fines up to Rs 1 lakh on illegal flex banners



"I have agreed that a new policy should be brought for footpaths. Citizens are facing a lot… pic.twitter.com/TUzyVn3w98 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

He said the campaign is intended to make Bengaluru’s roads “safer, more accessible and easier to navigate for every pedestrian.”

Vendors to be relocated, not removed

Clarifying concerns over the eviction of street vendors, Byre Gowda said the government is relocating vendors from major arterial and sub-arterial roads to ward roads, rather than removing them entirely. He added that future phases of the campaign will also target abandoned vehicles, illegal parking, construction debris, garbage blackspots and unauthorised ramps built over footpaths that obstruct pedestrians.

Not just encroachment removal. We have also started repair of damages to the footpaths to improve walkability. We will spend ₹ 70 CR on repairs to footpaths.



ಕೇವಲ ಒತ್ತುವರಿ ತೆರವುಗೊಳಿಸುವುದಷ್ಟೇ ಅಲ್ಲ. ಪಾದಚಾರಿ ಮಾರ್ಗಗಳಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಹಾನಿಗೊಳಗಾದ ಭಾಗಗಳನ್ನು ದುರಸ್ತಿಪಡಿಸುವ ಕೆಲಸವನ್ನೂ… pic.twitter.com/tSSp9tQB16 — Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) July 4, 2026

According to the minister, the campaign follows long-standing public demand as well as Supreme Court directions aimed at protecting pedestrian rights. He also appealed to commercial establishments that have encroached upon footpaths to voluntarily remove the encroachments, stressing that the government’s objective is to improve public safety without affecting livelihoods.

New city corporations begin operations with over Rs 20,000 crore budgets

The footpath improvement drive comes shortly after the five newly constituted city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) presented their maiden budgets in April.

The budget allocations are:

West City Corporation: Rs 4,732.73 crore

North City Corporation: Rs 4,342.40 crore

East City Corporation: Rs 3,889.98 crore

South City Corporation: Rs 3,825.95 crore

Central City Corporation: Rs 3,426.60 crore

Among them, the West City Corporation has the largest budget, while the Central City Corporation has the smallest outlay.

Campaign triggers mixed reactions

The encroachment clearance drive has drawn mixed responses from Bengaluru residents. While many welcomed the effort to create safer and more pedestrian-friendly streets, others questioned whether vendors should be relocated before adequate alternative vending spaces are developed.

How good is banglore drainage system ? alphalts biggest enemy have you thought about that ? and also implement heavy fines for whoever doesn't fix the roads when they dig it up .. — Nandan Setty (@masalrotti) July 5, 2026

Instead of spending 1000's of crs on road widening , unscientific magic boxes and flyovers spending a few 100crs on fixing lost footpaths will make average citizen walk instead of using their 2 wheelers or cars to commute around the city instead of being stuck in the traffic — Anil Kumar (@AnilKum2010) July 5, 2026

K Channasandra to Byrathi road in a such bad state. Sir needs your attention. Please fix. There was not even a single day without pot hole. At Byrathi road is narrow, heavy vehicles are allowed but road is not built for it. Hence gets damaged frequently. pic.twitter.com/9nSlwWhre8 July 5, 2026

Several residents also argued that the government should simultaneously address other civic challenges, including potholes, poor drainage, garbage management, water shortages and the absence of footpaths in many parts of the city.

The state government, however, has maintained that improving pedestrian infrastructure remains a key priority, with the Rs 70-crore investment expected to significantly enhance walkability across Bengaluru.