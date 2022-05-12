Karnataka govt gives effect to anti-conversion bill cleared last year through ordinance

The Karnataka state cabinet on Thursday promulgated an ordinance to give effect to the anti-conversion bill. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly back in December 2021. However, it was pending in the Legislative Council.

Since both the state houses are prorogued, the Karnataka government chose to pass the bill via the ordinance route. The move drew sharp criticism from Congress leader DK Shivkumar. He said, “I don’t know why the Karnataka goverment is in such a hurry (to pass the anti-conversion bill in its Cabinet meeting today through ordinance)…they should take an ordinance on some development agenda or giving employment to the youth.”