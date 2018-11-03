Karnataka government limits bursting of fire-crackers to 2 hours

The government, in its November 2 circular, asked all departments, primarily police, to ensure that the specified time frame is adhered to while bursting the fire- crackers.

Karnataka government has said fire-crackers can only be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm in the State during Diwali from November 5 to 8, following the Supreme Court directive.

The government, in its November 2 circular, asked all departments, primarily police, to ensure that the specified time frame is adhered to whilebursting the fire- crackers.

“On account of Diwali, Dhanteras-November 5, Naraka Chaturdashi-November 6, Amavasya- November 7, and Bali Padyami-November 8, the fire-crackers should be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm,” the circular read.

Banning the manufacture, sale and use of joined fire-crackers (series fire-crackers or laris) that create pollutionalong with solid waste, it asked the department of informationand public relations and district administrations to carry outawareness programmes about the ill-effects of fire-crackers inschools and colleges.

Stating that fire-crackers can only be sold by authorisedor licensed dealers, the circular said they would have toadhere to stipulated guidelines.

Asking the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to monitor bursting fire-crackers seven days before and after Diwali,it also directed to explore the feasibility of community fire-cracker bursting within the limits of all civic bodies, fromMahanagara Palike to Gram Panchayat.

The circular also warned of action against station officers who fail to stop the sale of banned fire-crackers, considering it as contempt of court. In its October 23 order, the Supreme Court had ordered that bursting of fire-crackers on Diwali and other festivals would be only from 8 pm to 10 pm.

On October 30, the court modified its order, saying that authorities in states are at liberty to change the timings but the duration would not exceed two hours a day.