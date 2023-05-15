Karnataka government formation LIVE: Congress in a fix over CM name, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar stake claim

Karnataka government formation, Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar for CM: After the thumping victory of the Congress party in the Karnataka elections where the grand-old party bagged 135 out of the 224 Assembly seats, all eyes are on the choice of the Chief Minister. The front runners for the post are Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Amid the intense race, former CM Siddaramaraiah arrived in Delhi to meet AICC leaders. His visit comes a day after the Congress’ newly-elected MLAs authorised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the CM. Earlier, in the day, DK Shivakumar, who is celebrating his birthday today, said that he had fulfilled his duty, and left the decision to the party high command.
Congress general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said that party observers – Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh – will submit their report to Kharge by tonight, and soon a government will be formed. Counting of votes was undertaken on Saturday, where Congress bagged 135 seats, BJP 66 and the Janata Dal (Secular) had got 19 seats.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Sunday unanimously decided to leave the selection of the CM to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. “The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party,” the one-line resolution stated. Congress leader BK Hariprasad said that a secret ballot was conducted and a single-line resolution was passed on the chief ministerial post. “They (Observers) also spoke to each MLA and took their opinion both verbally and in writing. The decision has been sent to Delhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will take a decision after talking to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi,” he said.
Karnataka government formation Live: Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are the frontrunners for the post of the next Karnataka CM. The Congress bagged 135 seats out of the 224 Assembly seats on Saturday.
“I am the party state president and under my presidency, Congress has won 135 seats in Karnataka,” says D K Shivakumar.
Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived in the national capital amid an impasse over whom the Congress will pick as the new Chief Minister. Hi challenger DK Shivakumar is also expected to land in Delhi later today evening.
After BJP's defeat in assembly elections, outgoing Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets RSS leaders in Bengaluru, and held discussions on the poll outcome and future plans. In the 224-member Assembly, the BJP bagged 66 seats,
Congress general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the government will soon be formed in Karnataka.
Congress observer Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, on the new CM of Karnataka, says, “We have spoken to all the MLAs. We will submit our report to the Congress president.”
Congress party on Saturday witnessed a thumping victory bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The BJP was ousted from the state and secured 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) bagged 19 seats.
Congress on Saturday created history by managing to get the highest vote share by any party in the Karnataka assembly polls in the last 34 years. In the 2023 elections, Congress won 135 seats and recorded a whopping 42.88 per cent of the vote share, the highest victory since 1989. The Congress victory has come at a time when it is seeking momentum ahead of assembly polls later this year in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana and the Lok Sabha polls next year.