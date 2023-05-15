Karnataka government formation LIVE: Congress in a fix over CM name, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar stake claim

Karnataka government formation, Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar for CM: After the thumping victory of the Congress party in the Karnataka elections where the grand-old party bagged 135 out of the 224 Assembly seats, all eyes are on the choice of the Chief Minister. The front runners for the post are Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Amid the intense race, former CM Siddaramaraiah arrived in Delhi to meet AICC leaders. His visit comes a day after the Congress’ newly-elected MLAs authorised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the CM. Earlier, in the day, DK Shivakumar, who is celebrating his birthday today, said that he had fulfilled his duty, and left the decision to the party high command.

Live Updates

Karnataka government formation Live: Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are the frontrunners for the post of the next Karnataka CM. The Congress bagged 135 seats out of the 224 Assembly seats on Saturday.

16:57 (IST) 15 May 2023 Karnataka government formation: ‘Congress has won 135 seats under my presidency’ “I am the party state president and under my presidency, Congress has won 135 seats in Karnataka,” says D K Shivakumar. 16:31 (IST) 15 May 2023 Karnataka Live: Siddaramaiah arrives in Delhi, to meet Congress high command Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived in the national capital amid an impasse over whom the Congress will pick as the new Chief Minister. Hi challenger DK Shivakumar is also expected to land in Delhi later today evening. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1658063887780937729 16:12 (IST) 15 May 2023 Karnataka government formation: Bommai meets RSS leaders After BJP's defeat in assembly elections, outgoing Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets RSS leaders in Bengaluru, and held discussions on the poll outcome and future plans. In the 224-member Assembly, the BJP bagged 66 seats, 16:10 (IST) 15 May 2023 Karnataka news: ‘A new government will be formed in Karnataka very soon’ Congress general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the government will soon be formed in Karnataka. https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1658040231814201345 16:09 (IST) 15 May 2023 Karnataka Live Updates: ‘Will submit report’ Congress observer Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, on the new CM of Karnataka, says, “We have spoken to all the MLAs. We will submit our report to the Congress president.” 16:06 (IST) 15 May 2023 Karnataka government formation: Congress bags 135 seats Congress party on Saturday witnessed a thumping victory bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The BJP was ousted from the state and secured 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) bagged 19 seats. 16:05 (IST) 15 May 2023 Karnataka government formation: Welcome to live blog! Hello readers! Welcome to Karnataka government formation live blog! Catch all live updates on Karnataka politics here.