Karnataka government formation Live: Kumaraswamy to visit Delhi today, to discuss power sharing formula with Sonia, Rahul

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy with Congress leader DK Shivakumar show victory sign to celebrate after CM BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation before the floor test, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister-elect and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy will today meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in the national capital to discuss the modalities of government formation in the southern state. Former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress’ state unit president G Parameshwara and senior leader DK Shivakumar are also expected to be part of the negotiations. While the Congress had won 78 seats in the just-concluded assembly polls, the JD(S)+ had emerged as the third single largest party with 38 MLAs. The two had forged a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP out of the power that had won 104 seats in 224-member Assembly.

Kumaraswamy on Sunday had told reporters that the meeting will decide the constitution of the cabinet and the allocation of ministries. He said that MLAs have given him the responsibility of “shaping our participation in the coalition”. “The issue of formation of the cabinet of ministers has not been discussed formally with the Congress leaders. We have only had some informal talks at a personal level. The Congress has its own procedures in these matters,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy was slated to take on Many 21 (Monday) but he deferred it by two days on the advice of the Congress as May 21 is ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary. Kumaraswamy will now take oath on May 23 (Wednesday). Next day, the Speaker will be elected and the date of seeking trust vote will be decided after that.

Karnataka government formation Live Updates:

10:27 am: The Indian Express says that Congress’ state unit president G Parameshwara while replying to a question on participation of the Congress in the new government, said that the party high command will decide on all aspect of the Congress part of the ministry including the post of Deputy CM. He said that the high leadership will finalise these things on Monday. Parameshwara said that there was a proposal to appoint two Dy CMs from the Congress. The IE report said that one from Dalit community and another one from the Lingayat as an effort to balance some of the caste equations in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy offered prayers at Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Hassan. pic.twitter.com/wn63nmIrua — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy had staked the claim to form a government with support from the Congress. The came immediately after BJP strongman BS Yeddyurappa announced to resign as the CM of the state. The Congress and JD(S)+ have 116 MLAs in 224-member Assembly.