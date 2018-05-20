Karnataka government formation: HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as CM on Wednesday; top developments

Kumaraswamy is headed to New Delhi to meet United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

It’s silence in Karnataka politics today after a dramatic Saturday which saw BS Yeddyurappa quitting before the trust vote in absence of a majority in his favour. The resignation made it clear that Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, HD Kumaraswamy, will be the next chief minister of the state with the support of Congress. However, the political game of thrones appears far from over and it will be a hectic schedule for ranks and files of the JD(S) and Congress for the next two-three days as the parties finalise their coalition formula to rule the state for the next five years. In order to finalise a formula, Kumaraswamy is headed to New Delhi to meet United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Here are top developments on Karnataka government formation which took place on Sunday:

– HD Kumaraswamy heads to Delhi

JD (S) CM-elect Kumaraswamy is headed to New Delhi to finalise a formula for government formulation. He is scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on Monday. “Tomorrow I will be going to Delhi, where I will meet Sonia ji and Rahul ji,” he said while speaking to ANI. “We will decide about cabinet expansion. I will discuss everything with them on how to give a stable government for the next 5 years,” he added.

– Rumours about government formation

A number of speculations about the formula of government formation in the state is doing the rounds. Some reports have claimed that Kumaraswamy will not agree to exchange of the seat of the chief minister, while the Congress may keep some meaty portfolios. While others have said the parties will agree on 2013 formula, where one party will keep 13 cabinet births and others will have 20.

– Rumours about Deputy CM berth

There are many speculations about the post of deputy CM, likely to be held by a leader from the Congress party. People are speculating G Permeshwara, the state chief of Congress, to be the next Dy CM of the state. The other person likely to be in the fray is DK Shivakumar, the man hailed as Congress’ hero in Karnataka.

– Congress demands PM’s probe on BJP’s alleged Horse Trading

The Congress slammed BJP for allegedly attempting horse-trading in Karnataka and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order a probe into efforts made by his party leaders to bribe and induce Congress and JD(S) legislators ahead of yesterday’s trust vote. “We hope the prime minister will order an investigation into the naked dance of corruption which his party MLAs were indulging in,” the Congress said.

On Saturday

– Hours after Yeddyurappa resigned as the chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy, the chief ministerial candidate of the newly formed JS(S)-Congress-BSP alliance met Governor Vajubhai Vala. Kumaraswamy said he has been invited to form the government. “Today, the BJP government failed to show their strength in the House. On that basis governor invited me to form the next government,” Kumaraswamy said.

– It is final that 58-year-old leader, son of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, will be the next chief minister of the state. He said the governor has given him 15 days to prove his majority, but asserted “we don’t need 15 days”.

– Kumaraswamy told media that swearing-in ceremony would take place tentatively between 12 and 1.50 pm at Kanteerava stadium on May 21.