Karnataka government formation 2018 LIVE: Day before HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in, brainstorming on for portfolios

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and party MLAs show victory sign to celebrate after chief minister BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation before the floor test, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. Supreme Court had ordered Karnataka BJP Government to prove their majority in a floor test at the Assembly. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka government formation 2018 LIVE: A day before the swearing-in of Karnataka CM-elect HD Kumaraswamy, reports suggest there is no agreement yet between the Congress and JD(S) over the allocation of portfolios and power-sharing formula between the two parties. While some reports have claimed the Congress will likely get a Deputy CM post, others claim Kumaraswamy may have two deputies from the Congress party. There is also no announcement yet on the number of ministerial berths both Congress and the JD(S) will get. Several top leaders from anti-BJP parties have decided to attend Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in. The JD(S) leader on Monday met Congress top brass Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in Delhi.

Hate BJP: Will this one-point formula help ‘united’ opposition defeat Modi in 2019?

Check Karnataka government formation 2018 LIVE updates:

– Was there foul play in EVMs in Karnataka? VVPATs recovered from shed, both Congress and BJP petition poll panel: The recovery of eight Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) boxes in a shed in Managuli village in Vijayapura district of Karnataka has triggered a fresh war of words between the Congress and BJP, with both the parties alleging foul play in the conduct of elections. The parties have attributed the hung verdict to the foul play in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and demanded that the Election Commission take a serious note of the matter.

Foul play in EVMs in Karnataka? VVPATs recovered from shed, both Congress and BJP petition poll panel

– BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa writes to EC: “I am of a firm belief that Election Commission has taken a serious note of VVPAT machines found abandoned in a shed near Managuli village in Vijayapur district. It indicates grave irregularities in the conduct of assembly polls in Karnataka.”

“This is not the first time that irregularities in the conduct of elections were brought to the notice of Election Commission and officials holding elections at ground level. Prior to polling, we brought many such irregularities to notice of concerned officials, but in vain.”

Karnataka ends, Kairana begins: The ‘Jinnah vs Ganna’ politics that could be prelude to 2019

– Supreme court today refused to give an early hearing into the petition filed by Hindu Mahasabha that challenged the oath taking ceremony and appointment of H D Kumaraswamy as the Karnataka Chief Minister, stating it is unconstitutional.