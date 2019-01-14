Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Threat to Kumaraswamy govt? BJP, Congress-JD(S) trade charges over poaching of MLAs

Karnataka crisis LIVE updates

Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: With reports of three Congress MLAs camping with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders triggering fears that the saffron party may try and topple the government in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that his government was not under any threat and all the three legislators are in contact with him. “All three of them are continuously in contact with me. They went to Mumbai after informing me. My government isn’t under threat,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He came out to clear the air after senior Congress party leader DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of luring several opposition MLAs into their fold. “Horse trading is going on in the state. Three of our MLAs are in Mumbai in a hotel with some BJP MLAs and leaders. We are aware of what has transpired there and how much has been offered to them,” he said on Sunday. He also said that the development was part of BJP’s “Operation Lotus”, which is aimed at ousting the coalition government in Karnataka. Senior BJP leaders in Karnataka also refuted the claims with former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yeddyurappa saying,”There is no truth to all these rumours. This is between Congress and JD(S). We are not in touch with any of their MLAs. We are only focused on keeping our MLAs energised.” Union minister and BJP leader from Karnataka DV Sadanand Gowda advised the Congress to keep their house in order. “They (Congress) should keep their house in order. They are not able to keep their MLAs in Karnataka together and simply pinpointing at BJP,” he said.