Karnataka government announces Rs 1,250-crore Covid financial relief package: Know who gets what

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government today announced a relief package worth Rs 1250 crore for workers who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The package includes one-time financial assistance for flower growers, vegetable and fruit farmers, auto, taxi, cab drivers and streets vendors among others. The Chief Minister also said a decision will be taken on extending the current lockdown, a couple of days ahead of it coming to a close on May 24.

Announcing the package, CM Yediyurappa said, “To provide relief to people who have lost income and livelihood due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19, Rs. 1250 Crores of economic support has been sanctioned to farmers, workers from the unorganised sector, auto and cab drivers, street vendors among others.”

He said that the crisis created by COVID-19 has inevitably restricted commercial activities and these are among the several remedial measures taken by the government. Below are the details of the relief package as announced by the CM:

* One-time assistance of Rs 10,000 each to flower growers for per hectare loss. It will benefit about 20,000 farmers.

* Rs 10,000 each (per ha) financial relief for the losses suffered by fruit and vegetable growers, limiting it to one hectare. It will benefit about 69,000 farmers.

* Rs 3,000 each to be given to auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers who have licence and have registered, benefiting about 2.10 lakh beneficiaries.

* Rs 3,000 each will be given to labourers who have registered with Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

* Rs 2,000 each will be given to those under unorganised sector like barbers, washermen, tailor, porters, ragpickers, potters, goldsmiths, mechanics, blacksmith, household workers, cobblers, among others, benefiting 3.04 lakh people.

* Roadside vendors, those registered under the Aatma Nirbhar package will be given Rs 2,000 each benefitting about 2.20 lakh people.

* Artists and art teams will be given Rs 3,000 each, helping 16,095 beneficiaries.

The Yediyurappa government was one of the first state governments to announce an economic relief package during the first wave last year, even ahead of the Centre.