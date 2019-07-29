Karnataka floor test LIVE: Yediyurappa says confident of proving majority

  1. Home
Updated:Jul 29, 2019 9:24:23 am

BS Yediyurappa took oath on July 26 after the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government failed to prove majority in a floor test.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa being felicitated during a meeting with BJP MLAs in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Days after being sworn in the the Karnataka chief minister, BS Yediyurappa is set to face a trust vote in the state assembly on Monday. The BJP leader said that he was 100% confident of proving majority.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 rebel MLAs till the end of the term of the assembly in 2023. The strength of the 225-member Karnataka assembly has been reduced to 208. After Sunday’s disqualifications, the BJP now has 105 members in the house and the support of one Independent. On the other hand, Congress has 65 and the JDS 34.

Yediyurappa took oath on July 26 after the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government failed to prove majority in a floor test.

Live Blog

09:24 (IST)29 Jul 2019
5 disqualified Congress MLAs return to Bengaluru

Five disqualified Congress MLAs, who were putting up at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, returned to Bengaluru on Monday morning. Karnataka assembly speaked disqualified 14 lawmakers under the anti-defection law on Sunday

