Karnataka floor test LIVE: Fate of Congress-JD(S) government hangs in balance as CM Kumaraswamy faces confidence motion today

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will seek trust vote on the floor of legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Karnataka Assembly trust vote LIVE: The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will face trust vote on Thursday on the floor of the Legislative Assembly with the rebel MLAs refusing to yield after the Supreme Court ruled that they can’t be compelled to attend the session to decide the ruling coalition’s fate. A total of 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned, reducing the numbers of the coalition from 117 to 101 in the 224-member House. The BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs. The halfway mark in the House is 113. Technically, the coalition’s strength will reduce only when the resignations are accepted by the Speaker or if they are disqualified. Besides, two independent MLAs have also resigned from the Kumaraswamy governmen and pledged support to the BJP.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the the rebel MLAs can’t be compelled to participate in the House proceedings, adding that an option should be given to them as to whether they wanted to take part or stay out of the assembly proceedings. The Congress and JD(S) had earlier issued a threat of using the Whip against the wayward MLAs, citing the disqualification provision under the anti-defection law.