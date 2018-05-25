Hours before Karnataka floor test, Congress’ G Parameshwara says no decision yet on full term for H D Kumaraswamy

Parameshwara’s remarks come after the Congress-JD(S) combine managed to dethrone BJP strongman BS Yeddyurappa as CM in the floor test.

Hours before Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy seeks a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has said that Congress and Jananta Dal (Secular) are yet to discuss and decide the “modalities” of H D Kumaraswamy’s tenure as Chief Minister for a full five-year term. Parameshwara’s remarks come after the Congress-JD(S) combine managed to dethrone BJP strongman BS Yeddyurappa as CM in the floor test. Notably, Congress had offered JD(S) ‘unconditional’ support after the election results.

“We have not yet discussed those modalities,” Parameshwara said while replying to a question whether Kumaraswamy will be the Chief Minister for full five year term. He also said that both parties were yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to JD(S) and what should be with the Congress. “…then five years term- whether they should be or we should also…all those modalities we have still not discussed,” the Karnataka Congress President said.

On whether the Congress was okay with giving Chief Minister’s post to JD(S) despite winning more seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections, Parameshwara said, “…after discussing.. looking at the pros and cons (we will decide), our main intention is to give good administration.”

Ahead of his swearing-in, Kumaraswamy had dismissed reports about his party working out a power-sharing formula of heading the government for 30 months each, with its coalition partner Congress denying any such talks having taken place.

Kumaraswamy will face a floor test this afternoon which Congres-JD(S) is widely expected to sail through, barring any unforeseeable events, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state. 58-year-old Kumaraswamy, who was sworn in at a grand assembly of leaders of non-BJP parties yesterday, looks sitting pretty given the strength of the JD(S)-Congress-BSP coalition in the House.

While the Congress has 78 MLAs, Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) has 36, and BSP 1. The alliance has also claimed support of the lone KPJP MLA and an independent. Kumaraswamy had won from two constituencies.

BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in as the chief minister on May 17, had stepped down two days later in the face of imminent defeat without going through the motions of a floor test. The 224-member Assembly has an effective strength of 221, as election for Jayanagar seat was countermanded following the death of the BJP candidate, and deferred in R R Nagar over allegations of electoral malpractices.