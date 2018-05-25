Karnataka floor test: Drama far from over, BJP, Congress to slug it out over Speaker’s post

BJP leader Suresh Kumar files nomination for Speaker’s post on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

All eyes are set on the Karnataka Assembly where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who leads the Congress-JD(S) coalition government seeks a trust vote today. While Kumaraswamy is expected to comfortably sail through the trust vote, it is the election of a new Speaker that could make things interesting. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded veteran leader Suresh Kumar against Congress’ Ramesh Kumar who had previously served as the Speaker between 1994 and 1999.

The election to choose a new Speaker is likely to take place at 12:15 pm.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after filing his nomination paper, Suresh Kumar exuded confidence that he will win the election. Without elaborating much, he said that there are “various factors” the senior party leaders weighed in on in order to decide his candidature. “Based on the strength of numbers and various other factors, our party leaders have confidence that I will win. With that confidence I have filed my nomination,” he told PTI.

When asked about his chances of winning, Suresh Kumar said, “I have filed my nomination. There is election tomorrow (Friday) at 12:15 pm. After the election you will get to know.” He is an MLA from Rajajinagar constituency. In the recently held elections, he had defeated his nearest rival G Padmavathi of Congress by over 10,000 votes. Suresh Kumar enjoys a clean image and has been widely capitalised by the BJP whenever corruption haunted it. His stature within the party could be assessed with the fact that when in 2011, BS Yeddyurappa was forced to vacate the CM’s office, he was among the three leading names to replace BSY.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the 224-member House. The current strength of the Assembly is 222. While elections in RK Nagar was deferred due to alleged malpractices, polling in Jayanagar was postponed following the demise of BJP nominee.

Meanwhile, the Congress too has expressed confidence that its candidate Ramesh Kumar will emerge victorious. Former CM and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said that Ramesh Kumar is the coalition’s candidate and he will surely win. “I got to know that the BJP has also filed nomination. I hope they will withdraw. If election happens, Ramesh Kumar’s victory is certain,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have issued whips to their MLAs to vote in favour of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy when he will seek a trust vote on the floor of the House later today. The Congress and JD(S)+ have 78 and 38 MLAs, respectively.