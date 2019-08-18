Karnataka floods: Toll climbs to 76, ten people still missing

The districts of north, coastal and Malnad regions were badly affected in the rains, floods and landslides in the last couple of weeks. (PTI)

The toll in rain-related incidents in flood-hit Karnataka went up to 76 on Sunday, with the recovery of 10 more bodies, while 10 persons are still classified as missing in the state, where relief and rehabilitation work is underway,officials said here on Sunday. The districts of north, coastal and Malnad regions were badly affected in the rains, floods and landslides in the last couple of weeks.

Relief operations were being constantly monitored by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, officials said, adding that the Chief Secretary visited flood affected areas in Belagavi district to review relief operations. As many as 526 relief camps are operational as on Sunday, where clean drinking water, food and other relief materials were being provided to 2,20,906 people, they said.

Officials said 103 taluks in 22 districts have been affected by floods and incessant rains in the past few days, resulting in loss of agriculture and horticulture crops on 6.9 lakh hectares and damage to 75,317 houses. In the past 24 hours ending 8 AM today, north Interior Karnataka received light to moderate rain while coastal and Malnad regions received moderate rains. There was heavy rain at isolated places, officials said.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said north interior Karnataka was likely to receive fairly widespread, moderate rains while isolated areas would receive heavy in the next two days Coastal and Malnad regions were most likely to receive moderate to heavy rains for the next two days, the centre said.