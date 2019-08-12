Karnataka floods: Huge crocodile spotted on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Belgaum

Crocodile sitting on roof of a submerged house during Karnataka floods (Source: ANI)

It was a double scare for people living in flood-affected Raybag taluka in Karnataka’s Belgaum when they spotted a huge crocodile on the roof top of a house submerged in water. A video clip shared by news agency ANI from Belgaum has gathered around 40,000 views and counting. The 15-second video clip shows a giant reptile sitting on the roof of the house with its jaws wide open.

#WATCH A crocodile lands on roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum. #Karnataka (11.08.19) pic.twitter.com/wXbRRrx9kF — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Similar visuals emerged in the flood-ravaged Vadodara in Gujarat when a large number of crocodiles entered the city and some of them were seen roaming on the streets. Earlier this month, a video clip surfaced in which a crocodile was seen casually wading through water-logged street and two stray dogs trying to escape the reptile, who was trying to sneak up on the dogs. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) later rescued the crocodile from a flooded street as curious onlookers shot videos on their phone.

The unprecedented deluge in Karnataka since last week has left 40 people dead, 14 missing and displaced four lakh people in 80 taluks of 17 districts. According to the state government, a total of 5.81 lakh people have been evacuated while another 3.27 lakh are taking shelter in relief camps.

Almost all the rivers in the southern state are in spate. The banks of Tungabhadra River in Ballari has been inundated after over 1.70 lakh cusec water was released from a water reservoir Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had conducted areal surveys of flood-affected areas in Karnataka. The Karnataka CM also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the deceased.

Fire and Emergency services, State Disaster Response Force(SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army are carrying out the rescue and relief operation. Four choppers of the Indian Air Force and one from the navy have also been pressed into service.