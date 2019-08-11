Karnataka floods: Home minister Amit Shah takes aerial survey of affected areas – watch here

At least 31 people have lost their lives in unprecedented floods. (PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Karnataka on Sunday. Since the last few days, at least 31 people have lost their lives due to the heavy downpour, while over four lakh have been displaced.

Shah flew down to Belagavi’s Sambra Airport from Chennai in a special aircraft. He then set out to survey the affected areas onboard an army helicopter. The home minister was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore and Hukkeri BJP MLA Umesh Katti.

At least 31 people have lost their lives in the unprecedented floods and over 4 lakh people were forced to leave their homes in 80 Taluks of 17 districts of the state. Most of the rivers in Karnataka are in spate.

The worst affected districts in the state are Bagalkote, Belagavi, Gadag, Vijayapura, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Yadigir, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Udupi.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Congress accused the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre of indulging in “favouritism” while distributing flood-related funds to states.

#WATCH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducting an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also present. pic.twitter.com/ORTQbOYR7g — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has claimed that the Centre released Rs 3,000 crore as relief package to Kerala. “The BJP is indulging in politics of favouritism, partisanship even while distributing funds to flood-affected states,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

In Kerala, more than 2.27 lakh people took shelter in 1,551 relief camps. State CM Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the flood situation in the state along with senior officials. Speaking to reporters he said that the toll in rain-related incidents since August 8 has touched 60.

In the meantime, flight operations at the Kochi international airport resumed today, two days after it was closed because of inundation of the runway area. The India Meteorological Department earlier issued a red alert for Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad due to heavy rain forecast.