Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa offers to rechristen villages after entities donating Rs 10 crore relief fund

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has offered to rename flood-hit villages after donors who donate more than Rs 10 crore for relief and rehabilitation work. According to the CM, ever since he issued a call for donations on August, the Chief Minister’s relief fund has received Rs 4.09 crore.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Yediyurappa at the meeting with industrialists and corporates on Wednesday made the announcement to name the flood-hit villages after entities that donate more than Rs 10 crore. Also, villages that benefit from such donors will be considered to be adopted by donors. The meeting was held with around 59 business entities to seek donations for flood relief.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress have criticised BS Yediyurappa’s decision. The JD(S) has termed it a ‘tughlaq decision’ and accused Yediyurappa of selling the state. It said that by offering to rename villages after donors, the government will erase the identities of people who have lost everything in the flood.

“Do not put Karnataka up for sale,’’ the JD(S) said in a statement.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah too hit out at the BJP. He said that the CM does not have a printing machine to provide relief funds for those people who have lost their livelihood in natural disaster.

“But, he has Akshaya Patra to fund MLAs whose greed far exceeds the imagination of the common man,’’ he said.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa is facing flak for telling officials at a meeting that the government “doesn’t have note printing machines’’ to address the crisis.

As many as 22 districts in the state are affected by floods and incessant rains in the past few days. A total of 61 people are reported dead while the joint rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency, SDRF, NDRF and Army have evacuated 6.97 lakh people till Thursday, a PTI report said. On Thursday, there was isolated and scattered rain in North interior Karnataka while coastal and Malnad regions experienced widespread rain.

The PTI report said that a total of 943 relief camps have been set up. Nearly 3.57 lakh people are staying in these relief camps. According to the government data, 103 taluks in 22 districts have been affected by floods and incessant rains in the past few days, resulting in loss of agriculture and horticulture crops on 5.35 lakh hectares and damaging 71,234 houses.

The state government has sought Rs 3,000 crore from the Central government as an emergency measure to tide over losses that are assessed to be in the range of Rs 10,000 crore.

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa is likely to travel to New Delhi on Friday to discuss the release of funds and expansion of the Cabinet.