Karnataka Farmers’ Protest: DK Shivakumar says BJP using police to stop farmers from joining protest

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar has claimed that the ruling BJP government is trying to stop farmers from joining today’s protest rally. As part of Congress’ nationwide campaign against the newly enacted three farm laws, the party has planned a protest rally today which will include farmers from across the state and party workers. Shivakumar had informed that the rally will end with a call for a march towards Raj Bhavan.

“I know the BJP government is trying to stop farmers at any cost and not letting them participate in the protest. I request protesters to come to Sangolli Rayanna statue and participate in the massive protest rally,” said D K Shivakumar.

He claimed to have received calls from farmers alleging that police is not allowing them to come to Bengaluru.

“I got several phone calls that farmers coming to Bengaluru from other districts are being stopped by police and are not being allowed to come to Bengaluru. I urge farmers to stop wherever they are, block highways, roads and protest in support of farmers,” said Shivakumar.

The protest is a part of ‘Raitha Adhikar Diwas’ being organised by Congress. The rally starts from the Sangolli Rayanna Statue at Gandhi Nagar and moves to Freedom Park.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah hit out at Congress for misleading farmers while addressing a rally in Bagalkot of Karnataka. Shah said that the Narendra Modi government is committed for the welfare of farmers and the new farm laws will help increase farmers’ income.

Shah had also said that Congress did not take appropriate measures to help farmers during its regime. He hit out at Congress saying that it’s the BJP government which is providing farmers Rs 6,000 per year and has brought Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. He claimed Congress did not take these measures as their intention was not right.