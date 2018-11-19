Karnataka farmers agitation Live Updates: Outraged after CM Kumaraswamy calls them goons, farmers march to Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru

Karnataka farmers agitation Live Updates: Farmers in Belagavi have been demanding their pending arrears by sugar mills for the cane supplied to them. (ANI)

A protest by farmers over non-payment of dues by sugarcane mills took an ugly turn after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cancelled a meeting scheduled with the protesters for today and referred to them as “goons”. Farmers were left outraged and have intensified their protests in Karnataka after the Chief Minister on Sunday accused them of defaming the entire farming community. The Chief Minister made this statement after a group of farmers gatecrashed into state legislature complex protesting Kumaraswamy’s move of canceling his visit to meet them.

The Chief Minister was to meet the farmers who were agitating over non-payment of sugarcane from mills on Monday. However, it was reported that the visit was cancelled and was rescheduled for November 20 in Bengaluru. For the last few days, farmers in Belagavi have been demanding their pending arrears by sugar mills for the cane supplied to them.