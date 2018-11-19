Karnataka farmers agitation Live Updates: Outraged after CM Kumaraswamy calls them goons, farmers march to Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru

  1. Home
Nov 19, 2018

Karnataka farmers agitation Live Updates: The chief minister was to meet the farmers who were agitating over non-payment of sugarcane from mills on Monday. However, it was reported that the visit was cancelled and was rescheduled for November 20 in Bengaluru.

A protest by farmers over non-payment of dues by sugarcane mills took an ugly turn after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cancelled a meeting scheduled with the protesters for today and referred to them as “goons”. Farmers were left outraged and have intensified their protests in Karnataka after the Chief Minister on Sunday accused them of defaming the entire farming community. The Chief Minister made this statement after a group of farmers gatecrashed into state legislature complex protesting Kumaraswamy’s move of canceling his visit to meet them.

The Chief Minister was to meet the farmers who were agitating over non-payment of sugarcane from mills on Monday. However, it was reported that the visit was cancelled and was rescheduled for November 20 in Bengaluru. For the last few days, farmers in Belagavi have been demanding their pending arrears by sugar mills for the cane supplied to them.

Karnataka farmers protest over non-payment of sugarcane by mills

13:24 (IST) 19 Nov 2018
Farmers protest outside Vidhana Soudha

The farmers under banner of different organisations are protesting outside Vidhana Soudha demanding correct support price among other things.

The farmers in Belagavi have been agitating over non-payment of their canes by sugar mills. Earlier, the farmers had threatened to disrupt the winter session of the state legislature scheduled to be held in Suvarna Vishana Soudha next month.
