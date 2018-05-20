Karnataka fallout: Rajinikanth slams BJP, Governor Vajubhai Vala; says this about 2019 Lok Sabha polls

“I would like to thank Supreme Court for its order, which upheld the democracy,” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by ANI in Chennai.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party and Governor Vajubhai Vala for making a “mockery of the democracy.” He also thanked Supreme Court of India for “upholding the democracy.”

“What happened in Karnataka yesterday was a win for democracy. BJP asking for some more time and Governor giving 15 days time was a mockery of democracy. I would like to thank Supreme Court for its order, which upheld the democracy,” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by ANI in Chennai.

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the Karnataka elections with 104 seats, but fell short of forming a government by eight seats. However, Governor Vajubhai Bala still decided to invite BJP’s CM candidate Yeddyurappa to form the government. On the other hand, HD Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) and Siddaramaiah-led Congress also staked claim at government formation. The BJP government fell after two days, with Yeddyurappa resigning as the state chief minister.

Asked if his to-be-launched party would contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rajinikanth said the decision will be taken after Election Commission’s announcement of the polls. “The decision for contesting elections in 2019 will be taken at the time when the elections are announced, the party is not yet launched, but we are ready for anything. Also, it is too early to talk about any kind of alliance,” he said.

Rajinikanth had announced his plans to enter politics in December last year. He had said that criticism against him cannot be avoided since he aspired to join politics. “I am going to launch the party. It is for sure. The date is, however, not known and I will let you know at the right time,” he told reporters.

The 67-year old actor, who has a large fan following, had said there was a “vacuum for a good leader” in the state politics currently and he would provide a good administration. However, Rajinikanth’s contention of political vacuum was dismissed by the ruling AIDMK and DMK.