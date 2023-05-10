Karnataka Exit Poll Result: BJP, Congress or hung Assembly? Poll predictions likely at 6 PM

Karnataka Exit Poll Live Result 2023: The exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be announced on Wednesday evening after voting concludes. Voting is underway across 224 Assembly seats of the state. The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular). While the ruling BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year jinx — the state has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985 — and tighten the grip on its southern stronghold, the Congress is seeking to wrest power in the state riding on the “anti-incumbency” factor. It also needs to be seen whether the JD(S) will emerge as a “kingmaker” or a “king” by holding the key for government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past.

The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections did not give a clear majority to any party. The BJP was the single-largest party garnering 104 seats, the Congress followed with 80 and JD(S) 37. With no party getting a clear majority at the time and as Congress and JD(S) were trying to forge an alliance, B S Yediyurappa of BJP, which was the single largest party, staked a claim and formed the government. However, the government was dissolved within three days ahead of a trust vote, as Yediyurappa was unable to muster the numbers.

Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, but the wobbly dispensation collapsed in 14 months, as 17 legislators, including independents, resigned and came out of the ruling coalition. They were all taken to a resort in Mumbai who later defected to the BJP.

In the last elections, six out of the eight major exit polls predicted a win for the BJP, and seven had predicted a Hung assembly, with neither the Congress or the BJP being able to reach the magic mark of 112. It predicted that JDS would be the kingmaker.

Among the exit polls which predicted the BJP win were ABP-C Voter, NewsX-CNX, Republic-Jan ki Baat and News Nation exit polls. Regional channel Dighvijay-Vijayawani survey also predicted on similar lines. Meanwhile, the India Today-Axis exit poll said the Congress would be the single largest party.