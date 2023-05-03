Karnataka elections: EC takes serious note of ‘plummeting level’ of campaigning, issues advisory

Taking serious note of the “plummeting level of campaign discourse” during electioneering in Karnataka, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution and restraint in their speeches. It urged them not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

The EC advisory came amid the use of barbs such as ‘poisonous snake’, ‘vishkanya’, ‘nalayak’ and ‘lock Bajrang Bali’ by leaders of Congress and BJP against each other in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections which is scheduled on May 10.

The poll panel also referred to the instances of “inappropriate vocabulary and language” used during the ongoing campaign by persons, “in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner”.

“Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention,” the EC said in a statement.

The Commission pointed out that recognised national parties and star campaigners enjoy “extra enablements” within the Representation of the People Act.

“It is imperative for all parties and stakeholders to remain within the confines of the Model Code of Conduct and the legal framework in their utterances while campaigning so as to maintain the dignity of the political discourse and not to vitiate the campaign and the election atmosphere,” the advisory read.

It said the parties are expected to contribute in maintaining and raising the level of discourse to “issue-based debate, provide pan-India perspective, depth to the local discourse and to reassure all sections of electors to participate fully and fearlessly in a free and fair election.”

The commission noted that as per the provisions of the model code, the use of provocative and inflammatory statements, the use of intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency and attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiate level- playing field.

“The spirit of the MCC is not just avoidance of a direct violation, it also prohibits attempts to vitiate the electoral space through suggestive or indirect statements or innuendoes,” the statement said.

It has also asked its state chief electoral officers to ensure the widest publicity of the advisory and compliance, failing which appropriate action must be initiated.

“The Commission, in collaboration and consultation with all stakeholders, in particular, the political parties and the candidates, has invested efforts in encouraging all stakeholders to maintain a level of political discourse during campaigning which is befitting the widespread admiration and standing of Indian democracy worldwide,” it said.

Earlier, a BJP delegation led by union minister Piyush Goyal met the EC and raised the issue of Congress leader Priyank Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “nalayak” as it accused the opposition party of resorting to politics of appeasement and division in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a group of Congress leaders also met with the EC and accused Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of making “hate speeches”.

“The home minister says such things which polarise the country and create division in society…, neither the Constitution provides for such a thing nor does the oath they take while assuming the high office. We have pointed this out to the Election Commission,” Tankha told reporters after the meeting.

He asked what the home minister meant by saying that “there would be riots in India if the Congress comes to power”.

(With PTI inputs)