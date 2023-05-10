Karnataka Elections: Congress questions BJP over ‘resort link’, claims buses from Goa spotted in north Karnataka

The Congress on late Tuesday night alleged that the buses from Goa were spotted in north Karnataka, and questioned whether cash was being transported in them ahead of voting in the Karnataka elections.

Attaching a video, the Congress tweeted, “Why is the Goa BJP govt sending people from Goa on Kadamba Transport Corporation buses to northern Karnataka tonight? Why??? Is illicit money being transported? Is bogus voting the objective? (sic)”

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala called it “preposterous” and alleged a “resort link”. He asked if something was happening at the Whistling Woods Jungle Resort at Dandeli, even before voting began in the state, and if Goa minister Visvajeet Rane had booked six rooms.

This is preposterous @DgpKarnataka !



This is a heinous crime.



Is illicit money being transported?



Where is Karnataka Police?



What’s happening at Whistling Woodzs Jungle Resort at Dandeli, Uttar Kannada District , Dandeli, Karnataka?



Has Vishvajeet Rane booked 6 rooms here?… https://t.co/9T3hqv7S8d — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 9, 2023

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began at 7 AM on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).

The electoral fate of top guns–Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy among others will be sealed during the day-long exercise.