Karnataka elections: Congress promises to restore Muslim reservation, ban Bajrang Dal in poll manifesto

A day after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto promising implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens, the Congress party on Tuesday promised that it will restore the 4 per cent reservation of the Muslim community, which was scrapped by the saffron party ahead of the May 10 elections.

The party, in its manifesto, also promised to increase reservations for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and increase the reservations for the politically influential communities such as the Lingayats and the Vokkaligas, and to further pursue their inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

AICC president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Assembly opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council opposition leader BK Hariprasad and manifesto committee chairman G Parameshwar were part of the manifesto launch at Shangharila Hotel in Bangalore.

The party also said that if it is voted to power, it will form a State Education Policy rejecting the National Education Policy (NEP). The NEP will replace the old 10+2 schooling system with a new 5+3+3+4 structure. This will mean that the children will spend five years in the foundational stage, three years in the preparatory phase, three years in middle stage and four years in the secondary stage, according to the new school education system.

It also promised strong legal action against groups that sow discord in society, such as groups from the majority community Bajrang Dal or one from the minority group, which is the Popular Front of India (PFI), which is now banned in India by the Union Home Ministry for five years over threats of security and terror links.

Among its other promises, the party promised to provide 200 units of free electricity, Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family, as well as free travel for all women in regular state-owned KSRTC/BMTC buses.

For the unemployed, the party promised Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.

The Congress also said that the party will consider an extension of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the pensionable government employees who joined service since 2006, and also to fill unapproved vacancies in all government departments within a year.