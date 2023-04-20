Karnataka Elections: BJP releases fourth list, Eshwarappa’s son misses out on ticket

The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies- Shivamogga City and Manvi.

For the Shivamogga seat, the party has denied ticket to senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s family, and fielded Channabasappa.

Also Read Karnataka Election 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister, had recently conveyed to the party’s central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics, and had requested it to not consider fielding him in the Assembly polls from Shivamogga. Reportedly, the five-time MLA from the constituency, however, is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh, from the segment.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who too was an aspirant from Shivamogga, quit the party earlier on Wednesday, and joined JD(S). He is now the JD(S) candidate from the Assembly segment.

Also Read Karnataka Election 2023: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

From Manvi, a ST reserve constituency, the party has fielded B V Nayak.

With the announcement of this list, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.

Voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10, and counting of results will be on May 13.