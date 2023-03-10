Karnataka elections: BJP picks CM Bommai to head campaign committee, BS Yediyurappa appointed member

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was appointed as the chairman of the election campaign committee for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The 224-member Karnataka Assembly will likely go to polls in May this year.
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje and Bhagvanta Kubha have been appointed as the convener and co-convenor of the election management committee respectively, a statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh said, as reported by ANI. The appointments were made by BJP national president J P Nadda.
Notably, the saffron party has tried to strike a balance between two dominant castes by appointing Bommai, a Lingayat and a politically dominant caste, as head of one committee, and Karandlaje, a Vokkaliga, as convener of the other panel.
Besides them, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also been appointed as a member of the committee. His son BY Vijayendra, state vice-president, is also part of the committee. He had been made convenor of all morchas for the upcoming elections.
Among other members of the panel include: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, A Narayanaswamy, party’s state unit president Nalin Kateel, former central minister DV Sadananda Gowda, former state minister Eshwrappa, and former CM Jagdish Shettar, as well as state ministers R Ashok, and Ashwathnarayan Sriramulu.