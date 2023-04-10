Karnataka elections: After hate speech case, BJP minister Munirathna booked for ‘distributing sarees’

Days after being booked in a “hate speech” case, Karnataka Horticulture Minister Munirathna was booked on Sunday for allegedly distributing sarees in an alleged violation of the model code of conduct ahead of the May 10 elections, reported The Indian Express.

Another BJP leader V C Chandru and two unknown persons have also been booked by the police.

A team leader of the Election Commission of India’s flying squad on Sunday filed a complaint after they found five sarees, which were thrown on the roadside near the Global Academy of Technology in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar, with Munirathna’s photo on it.

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have filed a case under sections 171 (b) and 171 (e) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 123 (1) and 123 (2) of the Representation of the People Act against the minister, who represents the Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency.

This is the second case against the minister, as on April 6, he was booked for his alleged hate speech against Christians in an interview with a private channel.

Munirathna, Horticulture Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government, had purportedly said, “Christians are converting people in this moment also. Conversion is maximum in the slums. In places where 1,400 people are there, 400 have been converted. If they come (for conversion) then kick them out or give complaint at the police station.”

The Karnataka Assembly elections are due on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.