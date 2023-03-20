Karnataka elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge address mega rally in Belagavi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge are on a day’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka to attend a mega rally in Belagavi.

The Wayanad MP unveiled the Congress’s fourth poll promise that will cater to the youth of the state at Yuvakranti Samavesha. The Yuvanidhi scheme will immediately be rolled out in the state if the party is voted to power. The scheme will provide Rs 3,000 every month to unemployed youth with graduation degrees for two years. It will also provide Rs 1,500 every month as an allowance to those young people with a diploma and unemployed in the state.

In January this year, in a bid to woo women voters, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in the state for the party’s ‘Na Nayaki’ event at Bengaluru, announced the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which promises Rs 2,000 per month to all women-led households.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah announced two other promises — to provide 200 units of free electricity every month to all households in the state under the Gruha Jyothi scheme and 10 kg of rice monthly to all Below Poverty Line (BPL) families under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Congress leaders have claimed that they will win about 150 seats out of the total 224 in the Assembly elections.

Earlier, Shivkumar said that the Congress MLAs have done well and most of the sitting MLAs will be repeated.

Making the stand of the party clear, the state unit chief said the party will contest the upcoming state Assembly polls alone. “No alliance with anyone. We are going alone. We are fighting alone. We will come to power alone.”