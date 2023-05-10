Karnataka Elections 2023: Most exit polls predict hung verdict, but Congress has an edge

As polling for 224 Karnataka assembly constituencies with 2,615 candidates in the fray concluded, several TV channels have announced their predictions based on post-poll surveys.



Predicting the fate of the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S), the results of the exit polls run by India Today-Axis My India, Republic TV-P MARQ, TV 9 Bharatvarsh- Polstrat, Zee News Matrize Agency, Asianet Suvarna News-Jan ki Baat, News Nation-CGS and ABP News-CVoter have been released.



Here’s what major exit polls predict:

India Today-Axis My India

BJP:62-80

INC: 122-140

JD(S): 20-25

Republic TV-P MARQ

BJP: 85-100

Congress 94-108

JDS 24-32



TV 9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat

BJP: 88-98

Congress: 99-109

JDS: 21-26



Zee News Matrize Agency

BJP: 79-94

INC: 103-118

JDS 25-33



ABP CVoter Exit Poll

BJP: 88-98

INC: 99-109

JDS: 21-26



Asianet Suvarna News-Jan ki Baat

BJP: 94-117

INC: 91-106

JDS: 14-24



News Nation-CGS

BJP: 114

INC: 86

JDS: 21



Exit polls are not always correct.



The majority mark in the 224-seat assembly stands at 113 seats. India Today-Axis My India and Zee News Matrize agency are among those who have predicted the possibility of a Congress victory with seats in the range of 122-140 and 103-118. For the BJP, News Nation-CGS predicted an upper limit of 114 and Asianet Suvarna News-Jan ki Baat predicted 117 .



News Nation-CGS has predicted that the ruling BJP will cross the majority mark with 114 seats while the Congress will win 86 seats and the JD(S) will settle at 21.

The Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat has also given an edge to the BJP, predicting it will emerge as the single largest party by winning seats in the range of 94 and 117. While the Congress will secure seats in the range of 91-106 and the JD(S) anything between 14-24 seats.



The Republic TV-P MARQ has given the BJP 85-100 of the 224 assembly seats, the Congress 94-108 and the JD(S) 24-32 seats.



The TV 9-Bharatvansh-Polstrat predicted 88-98 seats for the BJP, 99-109 seats for the Congress and 21-26 seats for the JD(S).



The Zee News Matrize are expecting the BJP to win 79-94 seats and the Congress 103-118 seats for the Congress.The JDS it expects will win 25-33 seats.



ABP News-C Voter has predicted the BJP will win 83-95 seats, the Congress 100 to 112 seats, and the JD(S) between 21 and 29 seats.



With less than a year left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the assembly polls are being viewed as a prelude of sorts.



Karnataka went to polls on Wednesday with the state mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the JD (S). While the BJP was hoping to beat anti-incumbency in Karnataka, the Congress was hoping to making a comeback in the southern state.



Both the BJP and the Congress ran a spirited campaign in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with over 20 rallies, while Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge raising issues of corruption against the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.



The 2018 Assembly election results did not give any party a clear majority. After the results, the BJP was called to form the government as the single-largest party, with 104 MLAs in an assembly of 224 constituencies. However, the Congress and JD(S) quickly came together and assembled 116 names (Congress 76, JD-S 37 and three Independents) to remove the saffron party from the contest.