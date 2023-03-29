Karnataka Elections 2023: Date, schedule, results – All you need to know

Karnataka Elections 2023 date, schedule, result: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly Elections at a press conference held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 29. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the Karnataka elections 2023 will be held in a single phase to elect a new government which should be in place by May 24.

There are 224 Assembly seats up for grabs with the term of the current Assembly ending on May 24.



Karnataka Elections 2023: All you need to know

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also touched upon the issue of voter apathy while announcing the election dates. As per the CEC, urban seats account for the maximum voter apathy, with the voter turnout in Bengaluru recorded between 51-57 per cent on its seats, much lower than the 72.4 voter turnout recorded in the last elections held in the state in 2018.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Date, Schedule

Number of seats – 224

Number of phases – 1

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification – April 13

Last date for making nominations – April 20

Date for scrutiny of nominations – April 21

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – April 24

Date of Voting – May 10

Date of Result – May 13

Karnataka Elections 2023 Result Date

The counting of votes will be taken up on May 13, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly expires on May 24. The state has a total of 5.21 crore voters, including 2.62 crore male and 2.59 crore female voters. The Election Commission has laid a special focus on making voting easier for senior citizens while ensuring maximum participation of the youth in the electoral process. The poll panel said that there has been a significant increase in the number of women voters and first-time voters in the state, which was an encouraging sign.