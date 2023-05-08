Karnataka Elections 2023: Curtains drawn on intense campaign, all eyes on May 10

The high-octane campaigning for the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka came to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Janata Dal (Secular) made last ditch efforts to woo the voters.

The top brass of all the major political parties were on a campaign blitz across the state in the past week.

With anti-incumbency at an all-time high, the BJP focused on the achievements of its central government, and not that of the state in the hope of swinging the results in its favour.

The focus of the BJP’s campaign was mainly populist, with the party manifesto promising to provide free gas cylinders to the poor, subsidised food outlets across the state and free housing for the homeless.

BJP’s Modi factor

But, the mood is clearly upbeat in the ruling BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s whirlwind campaign in the last week, holding over 20 public rallies in nearly 25 assembly segments, besides mega roadshows in Bengaluru spanning over two days.

PM Modi’s frequent visits to the party’s southern citadel has given a big boost to the morale of BJP cadres.

After AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge called Modi a ‘poisonous snake’ and the Congress promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in its state manifesto, Modi used these two misadventures to attack the grand old party and strike an emotional chord with the people in Karnataka.

In the last leg of his campaigning, Modi began his speech with “Bajrang bali ki jai” chants in response to the point in the Congress party’s manifesto where it says it will ban the Bajrang Dal if voted to power.

Union home minister Amit Shah, too, launched an attack on the Congress party over the 4 per cent Muslim reservation issue. Urging the people to vote for a double-engine government in the state, he said, “BJP removed 4 per cent Muslim reservation, and increased reservation of Lingayats, SC and ST community. Congress party says that if they come to power they will bring back 6 per cent reservation for Muslims. This will decrease reservation of Lingayats and SC, if Karnataka doesn’t want this they must vote for the BJP government.”

While Modi and Shah have boosted BJP’s confidence, it remains to be seen , if they are able to turn around the fortunes of the saffron party in a state that has never returned a ruling party since 1985.

In the last assembly election in 2018, the BJP won 104 seats, falling short of a majority against the Congress and the JD (S) coalition in the state.

The Congress-JD(S) government collapsed a year later as its members quit to join the saffron party soon after it won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority. The BJP has ruled the state since then.

Congress’ pre-poll promises

Congress is confident that the party will comfortably win the elections in Karnataka, which was once its stronghold. The Congress leadership is relying on its five pre-poll promises and strong anti-incumbency against the Basavaraj Bommai government.

In its manifesto, the party has promised free electricity, 10kg of rice per month to the poor, doles for unemployed youth, schemes to help women who head a family and free bus travel for women.

During its campaign, the grand old party focussed on corruption and ‘misgovernance’ of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.

However, the party’s misadventures — calling PM Modi a poisonous snake and indicating in its party manifesto that it may ban Bajrang Dal — could impact the results.

Political experts say a victory in Karnataka will be a huge boost for the Congress, one that could energise its workers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh which go to the polls later this year.

JD(S) to emerge as kingmaker?

Former Prime Minister and veteran JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda released a 12-point manifesto in Bengaluru, in which the party has focussed on women empowerment and development of farmers.

In the manifesto, the party has promised to waive loans taken by Stree Shakti Groups, provide five LPG cylinders in a year for free, Rs 6,000 allowance for pregnant women for six months, increase in widow pension from Rs 900 to Rs 2,500 and pension for persons who completed 15 years of service.

However, the party could not sustain an aggressive campaign in parts of North Karnataka due to the poor health of Gowda, who turned 90 recently, and Kumaraswamy, who was twice chief minister. The party is hopeful of winning a good number of seats that would ensure that it emerges as a kingmaker once again.