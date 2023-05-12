Karnataka Election Results 2023 Date, Timings: Counting of votes across the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will begin at 8 AM tomorrow, May 13, across 36 centres in the state. The southern state went to polls on May 10, which witnessed a fierce fight between BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) party. The electoral fortunes of top leaders– Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known on Saturday. On May 10, the state witnessed a record turnout of 73.19 per cent.

Karnataka elections: Counting Date, Timings

The counting of votes will be at 8 AM on May 13. All exit polls have given the Congress a clear lead over the ruling BJP, with at least two pollsters, including India Today-Axis My India, predicting that it would win a majority. Most of the others projected that the Congress would hover around the halfway mark in the 224-member House, the magic number being 113. According to the Karnataka exit polls predictions, the JD(S) may get 20-odd seats.

Here is what each predicted: The India Today-Axis My India poll predicted that the Congress would get 122-140 seats, the BJP 62-80 seats, and the JD(S) 20-25 seats. Today’s Chanakya for News 24 channel gave the Congress 120 seats (plus or minus 11), the BJP 92 seats (plus or minus 11), and the JD(S) 12.

Republic TV-P Marq poll predicted 85-100 seats for BJP, the Congress 94-108 seats, and the JD(S) 24-32 seats. Times Now-ETG survey gave the Congress 113 seats, the BJP 85 seats, and the JD(S) 23 seats, while Times Now-ETG survey gave the Congress 113 seats, the BJP 85 seats, and the JD(S) 23 seats.

The Congress gave its best performance in 1989 when it won 178 seats, and in 1999, it secured 132 seats. In 2013, the party had won 122 seats.

Although much hype is created for exit polls, but history has shown that exit polls are best indicators. And, the fate of 2,615 candidates which were sealed on May 10, will be known tomorrow.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Counting of Votes for Karnataka Election 2023

To know the results, one needs to head to the website of the Election Commission of India and check it on results.eci.gov.in. Other websites are http://www.eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, results.eci.gov.in. All TV news channels would also show the results for each constituency of Karnataka.

In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, independents two, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).