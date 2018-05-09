Karnataka elections 2018: BJP, Congress spar after EC seizes over 9,000 voter IDs in RR Nagar constituency

Karnataka elections 2018: BJP-Congress trade charges as EC seizes over 9,000 voter IDs in RR Nagar constituency

The Election Commission on Tuesday night claimed that it has seized over 9,000 voter identity cards from a flat in Jalahalli of west Bengaluru. According to the poll panel data, the EC’s flying squad recovered 9,746 Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) along with over one lakh counterfoils from a flat here which is owned by Manjula Nanjamuri. The apartment from where the documents were seized falls under the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) constituency. All seized cards belong to RR Nagar constituency.

State’s Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru that on preliminary verification, the voter identity cards were found to be genuine. He said that an FIR has been filed and a probe is underway to verify the counterfoils. Kumar informed that five laptops and one printer were also found in the apartment. He said that the matter is being closely monitored by the Election Commission.

According to him, there are 4,35,439 electors with Elector-Population (EP) ratio of 75:43 in the constituency. During last special summary revision, 25,825 additions were made to the list and 19,012 additions were done during continuous upgradation. He said that there have been total deletions of 8,817 persons. The EC official termed the seizure of voter identity cards a serious matter and assured that appropriate action will be taken.

Meanwhile, a massive political slugfest erupted with BJP and Congress accusing each other of interfering in the election process. The Congress alleged that Manjula is a BJP leader. “Who is Manjula Nanjamuri? (owner of the flat No. 115). She is a BJP leader and ex-corporator. She rented this flat to her son Rakesh who contested the corporation election on a BJP ticket in 2015 and lost to the Congress,” party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Manjula has nothing to do with BJP. He said that she had left the BJP six years ago. “Manjula is a Congressperson now. They just want to blame BJP without any substance,” he said.

Javadekar said that the BJP demands countermanding of elections in AC 154 Raj Rajeshwari Nagar in view of the development. “BJP demands countermanding of elections in AC 154 Raj Rajeshwari Nagar in light of latest revelations of tens of thousands of fake voter ID and empty packets of hard currency. This is Congress conspiracy to rig election , in face of their imminent defeat,” he said.

BJP demands countermanding of elections in AC 154 Raj Rajeshwari Nagar in light of latest revelations of tens of thousands of fake voter ID and empty packets of hard currency. This is Congress conspiracy to rig election , in face of their imminent defeat. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 8, 2018

“We have proof of various things, which we will present before the Election Commission,” he added. Javadekar said that the Congress is losing public support and thus the grand old party leaders are resorting to undemocratic ways to win the election. The leader even claimed that in Badami constituency from where CM Siddaramaiah is contesting, a huge amount of cash was recovered. He demanded that the poll body should deploy special election officer in Badami to monitor the election process.

Another BJP leader Sadananda Gowda dared to prove that Manjula and Rakesh have any relation. “Manjula Nanja Mari and Rakesh is mother and son. It’s congress conspiracy to make them mother -son. I challenge Congress to prove the statement. Now Congress fear loss of their efforts to rig the elections,” he said in a tweet.

The Statement from Election commissioner is very clear .The flat where Thousands of Voter id were found .The Flat Allegedly rented out to Mr Rakesh .If Election commission had proof they would not have used word Allegedly rented. Now I request EC to produce proof on allegation pic.twitter.com/Jve0QEWQQK — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) May 9, 2018

The JD(S) has demanded that the poll body must not compromise on free and fair elections. “It is a serious matter. All unethical means are being adopted by both national parties (Congress and BJP),” Danish Ali, JD(S) told media this morning.

Polling across 224 assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on May 12 whereas counting will take place on May 15. The tenure of current assembly expires on May 28.