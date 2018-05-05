Karnataka Elections 2018: ‘Alive’ Hindu activist Ashok Poojary named on BJP’s martyr list

BJP worker and Hindu activist Ashok Poojary, who the BJP claimed was killed on September 20, 2015, has been found alive. (Youtube image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aren’t leaving any stone unturned before the Karnataka Assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on May 12. However, in a new turn of events, BJP worker and Hindu activist Ashok Poojary, who the party claimed was killed on September 20, 2015, has been found alive. According to a report by NDTV, the man was found in Udupi, two kilometres away from Mangalore.

One of the biggest issues raised by BJP in the Karnataka election campaign is that 23 of its workers have been killed by what it calls ‘jihadi’ forces in the past five years, under the Congress rule. BJP MLA from Udupi Shobha Karandlaje wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry in 2017 listing all 23 names. The first name on this list of BJP’s Martyrs is their party worker Ashok Poojary.

As per reports, the letter ön the top stated “‘Reign of bloodbath and political murders in Karnataka under the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The List of Hindu/RSS Activists and BJP workers killed in the state during the last four years of Congress rule.” Below the statement, the names of 23 workers were mentioned. The list also mentioned BJP/RSS workers assaulted during the last three years. Meanwhile, today Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed BJP for making fake allegations.

On a BJP list, he’s shown as dead. Except he’s not. On @TruthvsHype this week, the dangerous politics of ‘fake’ martyrs. #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/SP16AfwwqX — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) May 4, 2018

As quoted by NDTV, Ashok Poojary said that he was attacked in 2015 by six men riding on three motorbikes because he worked with Hindutva organisations. Poojary said that the attackers recognised him because he was wearing a saffron scarf wrapped around his head, while returning from work.

Poojary said that after the attack, he was in ICU for 15 days. He was hospitalised for three months with his treatment racking up a bill of about Rs 8 lakh that the Hindutva organisations paid. He said that he received a call from Shobha Karandlaje, admitting that adding his name on the list was a mistake.

As per reports, Poojary who worked with Bajrang Dal and the BJP, was never very active in the organisation. He earns his living by playing the drums in a wedding band.