Karnataka election results: BJP bastion of Ballari falls, Congress-JD(S) sweeps bypolls 4-1

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 12:11 AM

Signalling a waning of support for the powerful Reddy brothers and the BJP in Ballari, the Congress Tuesday regained the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka after almost 15 years.

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundurao (fourth from left) and Congress state in-charge K C Venugopal (centre) in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Signalling a waning of support for the powerful Reddy brothers and the BJP in Ballari, the Congress Tuesday regained the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka after almost 15 years. After winning six of the eight assembly seats in the district in the Assembly elections, the Congress Tuesday won the LS bypoll with a margin of almost 2.5 lakh votes.

The victory in Ballari was icing on the cake for the ruling JD (S)-Congress alliance, which registering thumping wins over the Opposition BJP in four of five (three Lok Sabha and two Assembly) seats in bypolls conducted on November 3. The BJP retained the Shimoga LS seat, where BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa’s son, B Y Raghavendra secured a win.

