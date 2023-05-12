Karnataka Election Results 2023: How to check live counting on ECI website (results.eci.gov.in)

Voting in the 224 Assembly seats of Karnataka took place on Wednesday (May 10) which sealed the fate of 2,615 candidates in fray. Who would rule the southern state will be known on May 13, when counting begins.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while the Congress is eyeing a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Polling was held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) The electoral fate of top guns–Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, among others were sealed after the day-long exercise on Wednesday.

Several exit polls, which came out after the elections got over at 6 PM on Wednesday, predicted that Congress would emerge as the single-largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections with some projecting that it would get a majority. The magic number in the 224-member assembly is 113. While the India Today – Axis My India predicted 122-140 seats for the Congress, 62-80 seats for BJP, 20-25 JD(S), the Times Now – ETG survey predicted 113 seats for Congress and 85 for the BJP, and 23 for JD(S).

Karnataka Election Result 2023: When and where to check?

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 AM on May 13.

To know the results, one needs to head to the website of the Election Commission of India. You can check the results on these websites: http://www.eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, one can also watch it on TV news channels which would provide one with the results from each Assembly seats.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 72.67 per cent. In the 2018 elections, the voter turnout was 72.36 per cent. Over 5.31 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the May 10 elections. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 “others”, while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender. In the outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 69, JD(S)–29, BSP one, two Independents, Speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignation to join other parties ahead of polls).