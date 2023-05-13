Karnataka Election Results 2023: 14 BJP ministers who lost

As many as 14 ministers of the outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government lost from their constituencies in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections. The Congress won a landslide victory in Karnataka, winning 134 seats out of 221, as per latest updates by the Election Commission of India on Saturday. The BJP’s count stood at 64, while the Janata Dal (Secular) won 18 seats.

Counting of votes in the southern state began across 36 centres for the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state at 8 PM, which was being seen as a litmus test for the Congress and the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ministers who lost Karnataka Elections 2023:

-Govinda Karjol (Mudhol)

-J C Madhuswamy (Chikkanayakanahalli)

-B C Patil (Hirekerur)

-Shankar Patil Munena Koppa (Navalgund)

-Halappa Achar (Yelburga)

-B Sriramulu (Ballari)

-K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur)

-B C Nagesh (Tiptur)

-Murugesha Nirani (Bilgi)

-M T B Nagaraj (Hoskote)

-Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (Sirsi)

-V Somanna (Varuna, Chamarajanagar)

-R Ashoka (Kanakapura)



Minister V Somanna lost from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, the two segments where he contested. Minister R Ashoka, who too contested from two constituencies, was reelected from Padmanabhanagar but lost in Kanakapura.

Conceding defeat, CM Bommai said the BJP was not able to make the mark, while the Congress did it successfully. His reaction came when the Congress was leading in 128 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 113, and BJP was ahead in 66 seats, according to the ECI trends.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai said, “We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect. We will take this verdict in our stride. We will analyse and correct our fault lines and rebuild the party and come back during parliamentary elections.

“Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he took the responsibility for the defeat. “I take responsibility for the defeat as the state president. I will work responsibly as a good opposition party in the state,” adding, “Yeddyurappa-Basavaraja Bommai ji worked for the overall development. We will however analyze the reason for the setback.”