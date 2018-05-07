Karnataka election: PM Narendra Modi to address two rallies, hold road shows today; top highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at an election campaign rally in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today once again visit poll-bound Karnataka to give a final push to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in the state where polling will be held on May 12. The PM is today expected to address two public meetings and hold two road shows. The rallies will be held in Naragund, Nelamangala whereas the roadshows will be held in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Harapanahalli. Besides, he will also interact with the Karnataka’s BJP Yuva Morcha Karyakartas (workers) via the Narendra Modi (NaMo) App.

The PM’s day will begin with interaction with party workers at 9 am. Later, he will address a rally at Gandhi Chowk in Naragund constituency which falls in Gadag district. His first road show will be held in Haranpanhalli assembly constituency at around 3 pm. The second road show will be held in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly. He will then travel to Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district to address another public meeting which will be held at ITI College ground.

The BJP is banking heavily on PM Modi’s popularity to wrest the power from Congress in the southern state. The party has now decided that PM Modi will hold 21 public rallies instead of 15 scheduled earlier. Several opinion polls have predicted a fractured mandate in Karnataka, but the BJP is hopeful of a turn in fortunes with PM hitting the last phase of the campaign.

During his rallies, PM Modi has been attacking the outgoing Congress government in the state over issues like corruption and vote bank politics. On Sunday, Modi attacked Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi over involvement of their party leaders in scams. He also urged people to be beware of the divisive politics of the Congress. He said that the party was dividing the society on the basis of caste, creed, community and religion. He asked people the state to oust the Congress and elect the BJP to ensure the development.

The campaigning for May 12 election is in the last phase and all top leaders of the BJP and Congress are camping in the state to ensure their party’s victory in the upcoming polls. The results will be declared on May 15. The Karnataka Assembly has 224 chairs. The tenure of current Assembly expires on May 28.